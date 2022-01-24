Covid-19: Dip in new cases in Karnataka at 46,426; 41,703 discharges

Registering a dip in cases, on Monday logged 46,426 new cases of COVID-19, and 32 fatalities, taking the tally to 35,64,108 and the death toll to 38,614.

The state had recorded 50,210 fresh infections on Sunday.

There were 41,703 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,62,977, a department bulletin said.

Of the new cases today, 21,569 were from Urban that saw 27,008 people being discharged and 9 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,62,487.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.95 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.06 per cent.

Of the 32 deaths, nine are from Urban, three each from Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Udupi, two each from Haveri and Kalaburagi, followed by others.

Apart from Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest with 4,105 new cases, Tumakuru 2,960, Hassan 1,908 and Mandya 1,837.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,07,226 cases, followed by Mysuru 2,07,135 and Tumakuru 1,43,552.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 13,64,333, followed by Mysuru 1,85,834 and Tumakuru 1,27,269.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,06,95,857 samples have been tested, of which 1,40,884 were on Monday alone.

