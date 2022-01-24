Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases sharply drop to 28,286; 36 more die

on Monday recorded 28,286 cases, 12,519 less than the previous day, and 36 fresh deaths, including 17 in the Mumbai region, linked to the infection, the state health department said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 fatalities.

With the latest additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in surged to 75,35,511 and the death toll jumped to 1,42,151, a department bulletin said.

Of the 36 fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 17 deaths followed by eight in Pune, five in Kolhapur, four in Latur, and two in Nashik region. Nagpur region, Akola region and Aurangabad region did not report any fresh death due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 1.88 per cent. The recovery rate is 94.09 per cent.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in increased to 70,89,936 after 21,941 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,99,604 active cases.

Also, 86 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of came to light during the day, raising the tally of such infections in Maharashtra to 2,845, the department said.

It said 1,454 Omicron patients have already recovered.

Of the 86 new Omicron cases, 47 are from Nagpur, 28 from Pune city, three from Pimpri-Chinchwad and two from Wardha, among others.

Currently, 14,35,141 people are in home quarantine i Maharashtra and 3,402 people are in institutional quarantine.

With 1,41,949 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,35,11,861.

The Pune region recorded the highest 9,165 new cases, followed by Nagpur region (4,845), Mumbai region (4,773), Nashik region (3,401 cases), Aurangabad region (1,991), Latur (1,454), Akola region (1,335 cases) and the Kolhapur region (1,322), the department said.

figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 75,35,511; fresh cases 28,286; death toll 14,2151; recoveries 70,89,936; active cases 2,99,604 , total tests 7,35,11,861.

