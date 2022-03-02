Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 116 cases, tally rises to 12,22,906

-
Gujarat reported 116 COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 12,22,906 and toll to 10,933, a state health department official said.
So far, 12,10,545 people have been discharged post recovery, including 334 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,428, he said.
"Ahmedabad led with 47 cases, followed by 26 in Vadodara, which also reported the lone death. Surat saw five cases, among other districts. A total of 79,461 persons received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 10.30 crore," the official informed.
The tally and toll in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,404, respectively, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with two active cases, a local official said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,22,906, new cases 116, death toll 10,933, discharged 12,10,545, active cases 1,428, people tested so far - figures not released.
