Kerala records 2,373 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

on Wednesday recorded 2,373 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,04,433 in the state.

The southern state also reported 96 deaths which pushed the total fatalities to 65,597, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 7 were reported in the last 24 hours, 45 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 44 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 5,525 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,16,369 and the active cases dropped to 21,664, the release said.

As many as 36,747 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 407 cases, followed by Ernakulam 405 and Kottayam 248, the release said.

Of the new cases, 26 were health workers, 8 from outside the State and 2,237 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 102, the release said.

There are currently 88,270 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 86,636 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,634 in hospitals, the release said.

