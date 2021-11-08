Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir logs 111 fresh cases, 3 deaths

recorded 111 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the infected number of persons to 3,33,187, while three deaths due to the virus were reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 19 were from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 44 cases followed by 15 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,165 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,579, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,443 as three new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

