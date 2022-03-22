Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 92 new cases and two deaths

on Tuesday registered 92 fresh cases and two fatalities thereby taking the total to 39,44,877 and 40,041, respectively till date.

As many as 143 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,02,956, according to a health bulletin.

Of the new cases, 81 were from Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 97 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state was 1,838.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.43 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.17 per cent.

The two deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and Haveri.

After Bengaluru Urban, two cases each were reported in Ballari, Dharwad and Shivamogga, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,141 cases, Mysuru 2,29,447 and Tumakuru 1,59,830.

Cumulatively, 6,53,37,026 crore samples have been tested so far with 21,618 examined today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)