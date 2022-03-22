Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 92 new cases and two deaths

-
ALSO READ
Death toll from heavy flooding in Malaysia climbs to 41; 8 still missing
Andhra floods: Death toll mounts to 33, people stranded as roads cut off
Covid deaths worldwide 18 million, three times official tally: Study
Crisil pegs national highways toll road traffic growth at 7-9% for FY22
Karnataka records 317 new coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 38,277
-
Karnataka on Tuesday registered 92 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities thereby taking the total to 39,44,877 and 40,041, respectively till date.
As many as 143 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,02,956, according to a health bulletin.
Of the new cases, 81 were from Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 97 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.
The number of active cases in the state was 1,838.
While the positivity rate for the day was 0.43 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.17 per cent.
The two deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and Haveri.
After Bengaluru Urban, two cases each were reported in Ballari, Dharwad and Shivamogga, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,141 cases, Mysuru 2,29,447 and Tumakuru 1,59,830.
Cumulatively, 6,53,37,026 crore samples have been tested so far with 21,618 examined today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU