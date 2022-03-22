Kerala records 702 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
Covid-19: Kerala records 7,780 fresh cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kerala records 4,069 fresh cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kerala records 5,023 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours
Kerala reports 2,010 fresh Covid cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours
-
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 702 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload in the state to 65,28,391.
The southern state also reported 52 virus-related deaths that raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,415, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, four were reported in the last 24 hours, nine were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 39 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 730 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,54,752 and the active cases dropped to 5,353, the release said.
As many as 24,313 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 146 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (87) and Kottayam (76), the release said.
Of the new cases, eight were health workers and 663 infected through contact with the source of infection not yet clear in 31, the release said.
There are currently 17,541 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 16,944 are in home or institutional quarantine and 597 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU