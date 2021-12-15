Karnataka records 317 new coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 38,277

-
: Karnataka has reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,01,251 and the death toll to 38,277, the Health Department said on Wednesday.
Also, the day saw 301 people getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the State so far to 29,55,766.
Out of 317 new cases, 205 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 139 getting discharged and the two deaths.
The total number of active cases in the State is 7,179.
While the test positivity rate for the day stood at 0.26 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.63 per cent.
Both deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 205, Hassan 21, Kodagu 20 and Dakshina Kannada 16 followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,59,388, followed by Mysuru 1,80,083 and Tumakuru 1,21,222.
Among the number of people discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped the list with 12,37,445 followed by Mysuru 1,77,458 and Tumakuru 1,19,956.
Cumulatively, 5,48,47,017 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,19,845 were tested today.
