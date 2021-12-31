Covid-19 pandemic: Kerala sees 2,676 fresh cases in last 24 hours

-
-
Kerala on Friday logged 2,676 fresh COVID-19 infections and 353 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,35,348 and the fatalities to 47,794.
Of the 353 deaths, 11 were recorded over the last few days and 342 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
With 2,742 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 51,79,277 and the active cases dropped to 19,416, an official press release said.
As many as 60,962 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 503 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (500) and Kozhikode (249).
Of the new cases, 25 were health workers, 42 from outside the state and 2,453 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 156.
There are currently 1,11,110 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,07,564 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,546 in hospitals, the release said.
