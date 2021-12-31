'Important decisions' to be taken soon to counter Covid surge: Karnataka CM

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
Karnataka to jab 310,000 in 15-18 age group, 1.2 mn elders from Jan 3
-
Amid spike in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will take certain "important decisions" in the days to come, and put in place necessary health infrastructure to deal with the situation that might arise.
"It is increasing across the country, the Centre has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions," Bommai said in response to a question on the increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the state.
Speaking to reporters here, he said looking at cases in the days to come, health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU have to be put in place.
"In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," he added.
The central government on Thursday had said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.
In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway.
Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327.
Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka on Friday. This takes the State's tally of Omicron cases to 66.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU