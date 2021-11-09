Covid-19 pandemic: MP logs 9 new cases, zero death; active tally at 88

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,919 on Tuesday with an addition of nine fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added. The recovery count increased to 7,82,307 after 13 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. The state is now left with 88 active coronavirus cases. With 46,777 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,06,89,932, the official added. An official release said 7,21,79,653 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,61,763 on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,919, new cases 09, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,307, active cases 88, number of tests so far 2,06,89,932.
