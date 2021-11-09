Kerala clocks 6,409 fresh coronavirus cases, 384 more deaths

-
Kerala recorded 6,409 fresh coronavirus infections and 384 deaths, raising the caseload to 50,27,318 and the fatalities to 34,362, the state government said on Tuesday.
With 6,319 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,21,312 and the active cases reached 71,020 today, an official press release said.
Of the 384 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 337 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.
As many as 68,692 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 972 cases followed by Kollam (789) and Ernakulam (767).
Of the new cases, 32 were health workers, 23 from outside the state and 5,988 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 366.
There are currently 2,27,732 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,21,995 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,737 in hospitals.
