Covid-19 pandemic: Over 350 new cases in Rajasthan, maximum from Jaipur

Rajasthan recorded 355 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 224 from Jaipur alone, raising the state's infection count to 9,56,883, officials said.
No death linked to the virus was recorded in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Medical and Health Department official said, adding that 1,572 Covid patients are under treatment in the state.
Thirty more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery count to 9,46,347 in the state, the department data showed.
At 224, state capital Jaipur accounted for the maximum number of new cases, followed by 34 in Jodhpur, 24 in Ajmer, 12 in Pratapgarh, 11 each in Alwar and Kota, six each in Bhilwara and Udaipur.
According to the department, so far 8,964 people have died in the state due to the disease.
