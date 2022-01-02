Apollo Hospitals to start Covid-19 vaccination for children from Monday

-

Apollo Hospitals on Sunday said it will commence the COVID-19 vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years across its centres from January 3.
The vaccine administered will be Covaxin, which has received emergency use approval for children by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the healthcare provider said in a statement.
The vaccine will be administered in two doses at a gap of 28 days, it added.
Apollo Hospitals' specially trained staff will be deployed to take care of the vaccination programme.
All recommended Government protocols will be followed, including identity checks, before administration of the vaccine shots, it said.
