Madhya Pradesh sees 151 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 608

The COVID-19 tally in reached 7,94,240 on Sunday with the detection of 151 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,533, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,099 after 40 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 608, he said.

With 61,797 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,38,13,975, the official added.

A government release said 10,24,54,576 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 8,916 on Sunday.

