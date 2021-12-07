Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab logs 24 new infections, one more death

-
-
One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 24 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 6,03,509, according to a medical bulletin.
The death toll in the state stands at 16,611, which also includes two deaths which were not reported earlier.
The fresh death was reported from Hoshiarpur district. Mohali reported eight cases, followed by three each in Jalandhar and Patiala.
The number of active cases was 333.
Forty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,565, as per the bulletin.
Union Territory Chandigarh reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,500.
No death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 820. The number of active cases in the city was 62 while the number of cured persons was 64,618.
