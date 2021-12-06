PM congratulates Himachal Pradesh CM for complete vaccination against Covid

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday for complete vaccination of the state's eligible adult population against COVID-19.
In a tweet in Hindi, Modi stated, "Many many congratulations, Jai Ram Thakur Ji. The residents of Himachal have presented an imitable example in front of the entire country in the fight against Covid."
This initiative of the people will provide a fresh energy to the new India in this fight, he added.
Thanking the prime minister, Thakur tweeted that the people of Himachal attained this achievement under Modi's energetic leadership and guidance. The new India is getting strength under Modi's leadership, he added.
A state official claimed in a statement on Saturday that as many as 53,86,393 eligible adults had been administered the second dose of vaccine in the hill state.
Subsequently, a function was organised by the state government at AIIMS in Bilaspur on Sunday to mark the achievement of becoming the first state to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19.
