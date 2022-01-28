Covid-19 pandemic: Rajasthan adds 8,125 fresh cases and 21 deaths

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: Unstoppable Root puts England in command
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
-
Rajasthan on Friday logged 8,125 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths, according to health department data.
Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 2,300, Jodhpur 707, Udaipur 657, Bharatpur 478, Kota 458 and Alwar 408, the data showed.
Of the latest deaths, five each were reported in Jaipur and Jodhpur, two each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Jhalawar, and one each from Karauli, Nagaur and Udaipur.
So far, 9,202 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Rajasthan, the data stated.
As many as 14,884 more patients recovered from coronavirus. Currently, 80,488 patients are undergoing treatment for the infection in the state, it said.
A health department spokesperson said till Friday evening, 9,15,79,359 beneficiaries had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 8,78,99,868 beneficiaries were aged above 18 and 28,82,746 were in the 15-18 age group.
A total of 7,96,745 beneficiaries have also been administered the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU