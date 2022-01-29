Covid-19 pandemic: Rajasthan schools to begin opening from February 1

-
-
Schools will open for class 10-12 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for classes 6-9 from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new COVID guidelines.
Students will continue to have the option of online education, it said.
Markets, other business establishments in the state, will now be able to stay open till 10 pm, while Sunday's public discipline curfew has been abolished.
Schools at all levels were shut down across Rajasthan in view of the COVID pandemic.
According to the guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, students will be allowed to come to the campus for studies only after the written consent of the parents/guardian.
Night curfew will continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am every day in the entire state, the revised guidelines stipulated.
The state also made it mandatory for employers and office heads to declare in their office, after January 31, the number of persons who have got both the doses of the vaccine.
It capped the maximum number of guests at 100 for all kinds of gatherings.
The new guidelines will be effective from January 31.
