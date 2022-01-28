Coronavirus pandemic: Telangana reports 3,877 new cases, two deaths

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

coronavirus, covid
Coronavirus test. Photo: PTI

Telangana on Friday reported 3,877 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,54,976, while the death toll rose to 4,083 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,189, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (348) and Ranga Reddy (241) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 2,981 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,10,479.

Active cases stood at 40,414, the bulletin said.

It said 1,01,812 samples were examined today and the total number tested till date was 3,18,77,830.

The samples tested per million population were 8,56,470.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 28 2022. 22:32 IST

