Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 130 new cases, 4 more fatalities

Nagaland on Friday logged 130 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 34,189, a health official said.
The death toll rose to 713 as four more patients in Dimapur district succumbed to the disease, the highest single-day count for the current year, he said.
At least 63 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,193.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 91.23 per cent.
Nagaland now has 902 active cases, the official said.
Altogether 1,381 COVID patients have migrated to other states.
The northeastern state has conducted over 4.41 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.
More than 14.17 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state, the official added.
