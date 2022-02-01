Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim logs 98 new cases and three fatalities

-
ALSO READ
No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal, info safe: Health ministry
Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports three new cases, tally rises to 32,452
Booster doses of current Covid-19 vaccines may not be enough: WHO
Landslides cut off Sikkim from rest of India, clearing works on: Officials
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
-
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,250 as 98 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 432, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.
Of the 98 new cases, East Sikkim district logged 47 followed by 39 in West Sikkim, 9 in South Sikkim and 3 in North Sikkim district.
The Himalayan state now has 852 active COVID-19 cases, while 36,285 people have recovered from the disease and 681 patients have migrated to other states, it said.
The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 7.9 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 96.6 per cent, the bulletin said.
Sikkim had reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The state has so far tested 3,10,614 samples for COVID-19, including 1,230 samples in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU