Kerala records 51,887 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,205 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
India administers lowest number of coronavirus tests in a month
Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
Centre asks Kerala govt to revisit 'failed' Covid-19 pandemic plan
-
After dropping below the 50,000 mark for a day, fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday rose to 51,887 raising the caseload to 60,77,556 in the state.
The southern state had reported 42,154 cases a day ago.
Kerala on Tuesday also reported 1,205 deaths which raised the total fatalities in the state to 55,600, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, 24 were reported in the last 24 hours, 118 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 1,063 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 40,383 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 56,53,376.
However, as the number of recoveries were less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state rose to 3,67,847, the release said.
As many as 1,21,048 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 9,331, followed by Thrissur (7,306), Thiruvananthapuram (6,121), Kozhikode (4,234), Kollam (3,999), Kottyam (3,601), Palakkad (3,049), Alappuzha (2,967), Malappuram (2,838), Pathanamthitta (2,678), Idukki (2,130) and Kannur (2,081).
The remaining districts -- Wayanad and Kasaragod -- recorded less than 2,000 cases with 1,000 and 552, respectively.
Of the new cases, 462 were health workers, 221 from outside the State and 47,612 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 3,602, the release said.
There are currently 5,32,995 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,21,352 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,643 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU