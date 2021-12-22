Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 4 new cases, one death

-
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,469 as four more persons tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 408, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.
All four cases were reported from East Sikkim district.
The Himalayan state now has 85 active COVID-19 cases while 31,635 people have recovered from the disease and 341 have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.
The state had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Sikkim has so far tested 2,77,609 samples for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 0.87 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.5 per cent, the bulletin added.
