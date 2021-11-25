Covid-19 pandemic: Six new cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 32,092

on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,092, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Dimapur district, four from Kiphire district and one each from Mokokching and Wokha districts, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 696 as no fresh fatality was reported for the third consecutive day, the official said.

Only three more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 30,195.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 94.08 per cent.

At present, has 141 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,060 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,08,674 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,69,734 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,31,029 people till Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)