Covid-19 pandemic: Six new cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 32,092

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 10 new cases, 1 fresh fatality
Nagaland asks staff to get vaccinated or show no-Covid report for salary
Nagaland Coronavirus update: 114 fresh cases push Covid-19 tally to 27,586
Nagaland reports 80 fresh coronavirus cases, two new fatalities
Nagaland announces fourth phase of unlocking from August 1
-
Nagaland on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,092, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Dimapur district, four from Kiphire district and one each from Mokokching and Wokha districts, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 696 as no fresh fatality was reported for the third consecutive day, the official said.
Only three more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 30,195.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 94.08 per cent.
At present, Nagaland has 141 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,060 patients have migrated to other states.
Altogether, 4,08,674 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland so far, the official said.
State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,69,734 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,31,029 people till Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU