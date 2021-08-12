Nagaland reports 80 fresh coronavirus cases, two new fatalities

-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,955 as 80 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 593, a health official said.
The new cases were reported from Dimapur (29), Kohima (21), Mokokchung (18), Longleng (7), two cases each in Peren and Kiphire and one case each in Wokha and Zunheboto, the official said.
The two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Kohima and Dimapur.
Nagaland also reported 82 COVID-19 patients recovering from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,183, State Nodal officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 90.42 per cent.
The state now has 1,347 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
Altogether 832 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, Kikon said.
So far, a total of 2,85,068 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland. It includes 104,571 on RT-PCR, 70,819 on TrueNat, and 109,678 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.
Meanwhile, Nagaland on Wednesday crossed the 8 lakh mark of administering COVID-19 vaccines.
A total of 8,00,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 6,35,937 people, of which 1,64, 302 people have received both doses of the vaccine, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.
