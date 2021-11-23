Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 10 new cases, 1 fresh fatality

on Monday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, same as the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,060, a health official said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Dimapur and one from Kohima.

The state had reported zero cases on Saturday.

The demise of a COVID-19 patient in Dimapur district during the day has increased the death toll to 696, the official said.

No new fatality had been reported for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Six more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,179.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.13 per cent.

now has 128 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,057 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,07,064 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,57,217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,26,001 people till Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)