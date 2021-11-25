Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports one death, 17 new cases

reported one coronavirus-related death and 17 fresh cases on Thursday, pushing the fatality count to 10,054 and the infection tally to 7,71,622 in the state.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death was reported from Faridabad district.

Among the districts, while five cases each were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad, four fresh infections were from Panchkula.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 133 while the recovery count has reached 7,61,412.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

