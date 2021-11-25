Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports one death, 17 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Haryana coronavirus update: 3 Covid-19 deaths, 31 fresh cases in state
Haryana coronavirus update: 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Haryana to conduct internal assessment for Class 12 state board amid Covid
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
-
Haryana reported one coronavirus-related death and 17 fresh cases on Thursday, pushing the fatality count to 10,054 and the infection tally to 7,71,622 in the state.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death was reported from Faridabad district.
Among the districts, while five cases each were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad, four fresh infections were from Panchkula.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 133 while the recovery count has reached 7,61,412.
Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU