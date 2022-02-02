Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu logs 14,013 new cases and 37 deaths

-
Tamil Nadu recorded 14,013 fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, registering a further decline in infections from 16,096 a day ago, and 37 deaths, taking the count to 33,75,329 and the toll to 37,636.
The cumulative recoveries, including 24,576 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, rose to 31,59,694. The total active cases further decreased to 1,77,999 from 1,88,599 on Tuesday, a bulletin from the state health department said.
Since January 23, the new infections have been declining steadily after breaching the 30,000 mark on January 22.
The cases peaked to 30,744 cases on January 22, and further declined to 14,013 cases today.
Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts too saw a marginal decline in cases albeit registering new infections in thousands. On Wednesday Chennai accounted for 2,054 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore with 1,696, Chengalpattu 1,198 and Tiruppur 1,159.
Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi and Vellore districts saw cases below 100, while Erode, Kanyakumari and Salem registered cases above 500.
With 4,413 persons getting discharged today, Chennai's total recoveries mounted to 6,98,342 and the fatalities including 10 deaths today, rose to 8,970. The metro accounted for 7,36,806 positive cases, while the active cases stood at 29,494, the bulletin said.
