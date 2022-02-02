Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai records 1,128 fresh cases and 10 deaths

-
-
Mumbai reported 1,128 new coronavirus infections and ten fatalities on Wednesday.
The financial capital of the country recorded more than 1,000 cases after a gap of two days.
The caseload in the metropolis rose to 10,48,521 while death toll reached 16,640, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.
On Tuesday, the city had reported 803 new cases and seven fatalities.
The positivity rate or infections found per 100 tests increased to 2.44 per cent from 1.55 per cent a day before.
Since Tuesday evening 46,073 COVID-19 tests, nearly 5,400 fewer than the previous day, were carried out in the city, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,53,87,006.
With 1,838 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries rose to 10,20,926, and the rate of recovery stood at 97 per cent.
The case doubling period improved to 570 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between January 26 to February 1 was 0.12 per cent.
Presently, Mumbai has 8,158 active COVID-19 patients.
As per the BMC, around 88 per cent or 993 out of 1,128 new patients were asymptomatic.
In the last 24 hours, only 108 patients were hospitalised and 25 of them were put on oxygen support.
As few as 1,953 of 37,185 hospital beds are occupied.
Only four buildings in the city are currently sealed because of high number of infections found there.
On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases.
