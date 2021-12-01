Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu logs 718 new cases; 11 fatalities

-
: New COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Chennai as Tamil Nadu reported 718 infections on Wednesday, including returnees from Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Bangladesh, taking the tally to 27,27,635.
Eleven people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,492 till date, a health department bulletin said.
Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 751 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,82,943, leaving 8,200 active infections.
Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for 117 and 118 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.
The state capital had reported 105 cases on Monday and 115 the next day, while Coimbatore logged 109 cases on Tuesday.
A total of 1,00,562 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,43,70,909.
As many as 24 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections, while Tenkasi and Theni both recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.
