Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 77 fresh cases and 51 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,477 with the addition of 77 cases on Wednesday, officials said.

The death toll mounted to 8,725 with one more patient succumbing to COVID-19 infection, they said.

A total of 51 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in the district to 4,03,285.

With 7,878 new tests, the number of samples tested so far went up to 28,77,446, according to officials.

Meanwhile, classes for 1 to 7 didn't start in municipal areas on Wednesday as scheduled as the city civic body kept its decision in this regard on hold till December 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)