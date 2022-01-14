Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu sees 23,459 cases and 26 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus update: 1,756 new infections, 29 fatalities
Tamil Nadu logs 1,591 new Covid-19 infections, 27 fatalities: Health dept
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Tamil Nadu announces fresh curbs to contain Covid-19 pandemic spread
-
: Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Tamil Nadu on Friday as it recorded 23,459 cases thereby pushing the caseload to 28,91,959 while the death toll rose to 36,956 with 26 more fatalities, the Health Department said.
Recoveries too witnessed a sharp increase with 9,026 (as against 6,235 on Thursday) people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,36,986, leaving 1,18,017 active cases, a bulletin said.
The State capital - Chennai - recorded majority of the new infections with 8,963 followed by Chengalpet 2,504, Coimbatore 1,564, Thiruvallur 1,393, Kancheepuram 802, Madurai 631, Kanniyakumari 572, while the remaining was spread across other districts.
Those who tested positive today included 21 from domestic and overseas locations.
A total of 1,53,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,92,64,199.
The total number of Omicron cases in the State remained at 241 overall, of which 231 people discharged leaving zero active cases, the bulletin said.
The 26 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours included a 10-year-old girl from Ranipet, who was ailing with 'Fanconi Anaemia', succumbed to the virus at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Chennai, due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU