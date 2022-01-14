Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu sees 23,459 cases and 26 deaths

: Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to rise in on Friday as it recorded 23,459 cases thereby pushing the caseload to 28,91,959 while the death toll rose to 36,956 with 26 more fatalities, the Health Department said.

Recoveries too witnessed a sharp increase with 9,026 (as against 6,235 on Thursday) people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,36,986, leaving 1,18,017 active cases, a bulletin said.

The State capital - Chennai - recorded majority of the new infections with 8,963 followed by Chengalpet 2,504, Coimbatore 1,564, Thiruvallur 1,393, Kancheepuram 802, Madurai 631, Kanniyakumari 572, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Those who tested positive today included 21 from domestic and overseas locations.

A total of 1,53,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,92,64,199.

The total number of Omicron cases in the State remained at 241 overall, of which 231 people discharged leaving zero active cases, the bulletin said.

The 26 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours included a 10-year-old girl from Ranipet, who was ailing with 'Fanconi Anaemia', succumbed to the virus at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Chennai, due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)