Covid-19 pandemic:10,307 fresh cases and 3 more deaths in Rajasthan

on Friday recorded 10,307 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, according to the health department.

As many as 2,549 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, 1,027 from Alwar, 801 from Jodhpur, 735 from Udaipur, 615 from Bikaner, 576 from Bharatpur and 388 from Hanumangarh, the health department said.

Of the latest deaths, one each was reported from Dausa, Jodhpur and Udaipur. So far, 8,991 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in stands at 52,773. As many as 3,096 more people have recovered from the viral disease, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)