Nepal reports 5,078 new cases of coronavirus, says health ministry

has reported 5,078 fresh cases of in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the nation to 945,609, the said on Friday.

The Ministry for National Health and Population said that the major rise in the number of cases were from the Kathmandu valley, where the single day infections on Friday stood at 2,607.

on Friday witnessed 5,087 new cases of COVID-19 along with 306 recoveries and three deaths. The country's corona infection tally has jumped to 945,609, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of corona infected people who recovered from the disease till Friday has reached 815,653.

There are currently 18,371 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. So far, 11,616 people have died of the viral infection across the country.

Noting the rise in the number of cases has imposed a partial lockdown across the nation, precisely restricting the unwanted move of people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)