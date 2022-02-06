Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu sees downward trend in daily infections

continued to witness a decline in daily COVID-19 cases as 6,120 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the aggregate to 34,10,882, the health department said on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin, 26 more people succumbed to the contagion, mounting the toll to 37,759.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases as 23,144 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 32,51,295 leaving 1,21,828 active infections.

A total of 1,23,537 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.25 crore.

Though seeing a downward trend, Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for majority of new cases with 972 and 911 respectively followed by Chengalpet at 531 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Perambalur recorded the least number of cases-- 13 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

