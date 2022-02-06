Covid: Kerala reports 26,729 new cases, daily cases drop below 30,000

saw a drop in daily cases with 26,729 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 62.71 lakh.

The COVID toll mounted to 58,255 with 22 additional deaths.

The state had recorded 33,538 cases yesterday and 38,684 on Friday.

"Currently, there are 3,29,348 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only three per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release, adding that the state has tested 88,098 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 49,261 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours pushing the total recoveries in the state to 58,83,023.

There are 5,01,814 people under observation in the state out of which 9,450 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases today--3,989, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 3,564 and Thrissur with 2,554 cases.

Out of those who were found infected today, 119 reached the state from outside while 25,337 people contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,083 people are yet to be traced. There are 190 health workers among the infected.

