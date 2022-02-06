Covid: Mumbai sees 536 new cases, 3 deaths; 82% new infections asymptomatic

-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 536 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 10,51,373, while three deaths put the toll at 16,661, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, informed that 82 per cent of the cases detected during the day were asymptomatic.
The civic body's data showed that the number of tests carried out here had reached 1,55,49,418 after 38,082 samples were examined during the day.
The discharge of 1,153 people on Sunday took the recovery count to 10,26,144, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, it added.
Civic data also revealed the case doubling time was now 730 days.
