Covid: Mumbai sees 536 new cases, 3 deaths; 82% new infections asymptomatic

Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 4,509 cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Sunday reported 536 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 10,51,373, while three deaths put the toll at 16,661, a civic official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at the Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai on December 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, informed that 82 per cent of the cases detected during the day were asymptomatic.

The civic body's data showed that the number of tests carried out here had reached 1,55,49,418 after 38,082 samples were examined during the day.

The discharge of 1,153 people on Sunday took the recovery count to 10,26,144, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, it added.

Civic data also revealed the case doubling time was now 730 days.

First Published: Sun, February 06 2022. 20:09 IST

