Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana reports 24 fresh cases and nil death

Telangana on Monday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,522 till date.
Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with nine.
A bulletin said 25 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,198.
The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.
No fresh fatality occurred today and the death toll continued to be 4,111.
The bulletin said 15,561 samples were tested. The number of active cases was 213, it said.
