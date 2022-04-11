Pondicherry records 12th day of zero fresh Covid-19 infections

-
Puducherry's COVID-19 free streak continued as no fresh cases or related fatalities were reported for the 12th consecutive day on Monday.
As many as 92 samples were tested during last twenty-four hours and no fresh infection were detected. The overall case load remained 1,65,774 while the total recoveries stood at 1,63,812. The COVID-19 toll was 1,962. Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the test positivity rate also remained zero whereas the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.82 percent, respectively.
The Department of Health has tested 22,30,928 samples and has found 18,75,845 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the department of Health has administered 16,55,669 doses which comprised 9,58,289 first doses, 6,81,017 second and 16,363 booster doses.
