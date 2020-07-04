JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Follow 'raj dharma', tell people reality of Chinese incursions: Cong to PM
Business Standard

Covid-19: Prithviraj Chavan questions ICMR plans for vaccine by Aug 15

The ICMR said that it aims to launch the world''s first COVID-19 vaccine by August 15

Topics
Prithviraj Chavan | Congress | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Prithviraj Chavan. Photo: Wikipedia
Prithviraj Chavan. Photo: Wikipedia

Congress leader Prithviraj

Chavanalleged on Saturday that the ICMR's plans to launch a coronavirus vaccine by August 15 was aimed only at enabling the prime minister to make a big announcement from the Red Fort.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said on Friday that it aims to launch the world's first COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.

"Why is ICMR rushing for an unrealistic timeline of August 15for Indian corona(virus) vaccinewhen global experts aregiving 12 to 18 months'time frame," Chavan tweeted.

The Congress leader alleged that the ICMR was in a hurry to develop a vaccine only so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make a major announcement from the Red Fort during the Independence Day address.

The Union health minister should make a clarification in this regard, Chavan demanded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU