Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19

Bernard Moras has been diagnosed with mild symptoms of and his condition now is said to be stable.

"Most Reverend Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, had gone to St. John's Medical College for a routine check-up on July 2 as he was not well. Yesterday (July 3), it was confirmed that he has mild symptoms of and the doctors have stated that his condition at present is stable," Archbishop of Peter Machado said in a message.

"We assure our beloved Archbishop Emeritus of the prayers of all the faithful in the Archdiocese and wish him a speedy recovery, he said.

The Archbishop Emeritus is aged about 78.

