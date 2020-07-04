JUST IN
Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19

The Archbishop Emeritus is aged about 78

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

: Archbishop Emeritus of

Bangalore Bernard Moras has been diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and his condition now is said to be stable.

"Most Reverend Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, had gone to St. John's Medical College for a routine check-up on July 2 as he was not well. Yesterday (July 3), it was confirmed that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and the doctors have stated that his condition at present is stable," Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado said in a message.

"We assure our beloved Archbishop Emeritus of the prayers of all the faithful in the Archdiocese and wish him a speedy recovery, he said.

The Archbishop Emeritus is aged about 78.

First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 17:30 IST

