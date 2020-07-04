JUST IN
Indian-led team makes cheap, electricity-free centrifuge for Covid-19 tests

Kolkata bans flights from 6 cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai

Flights cancelled between July 6 to July 19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Passengers respecting social distancing norms stand outside a counter at the Prayagraj Airport, following the resumption of domestic flights
India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown

No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.


"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 16:35 IST

