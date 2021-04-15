Online exams must for promotion: Tamil Nadu govt to Madras High Court

-
ALSO READ
Primary classes to reopen at all Punjab schools from January 27
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Schools, pre-university colleges reopen for students in Karnataka
Schools partially reopen in Thiruvananthapuram after 9 months
Schools reopen in Punjab for classes 5 to 12 after months-long gap
-
The government of Tamil Nadu informed the Madras High Court on Thursday that no student will be promoted without taking an online exam. The government had earlier taken the position that exams will be cancelled in view of the Covid 19 pandemic and has now taken a diametrically opposite stand before the High Court.
The government has responded to a PIL filed by Advocate Ramkumar Adityan and another one filed by former Vice Chancellor of Anna University, E. Balaguruswamy. When the case came up for hearing, the state informed the court that it had decided to conduct online examinations as the court had clearly stated that it is not acceptable that the government cancel examinations.
Advocate General Vijay Narayanan deposed before the court that the government has decided to abide by the UGC guidelines and that it will be mandatory for all students with arrears to appear for online exams.
The first bench of the Madras High Court of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the state government to conduct online exams preferably within eight weeks.
The court had on April 7 observed, "It is inconceivable that a whole mass of students will be certified to have qualified in a system without having basic knowledge in respect of key aspects."
The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also observed, "There is no doubt that lakhs of students who had thought that they had cleared the particular course after writing their final semester may have to be held back as they have not cleared the previous papers. However at the same time unqualified persons cannot be certified to have qualified to pursue professional courses or even higher studies."
--IANS
aal/rs/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor