Covid-19 put schools in a tight spot but this chain in Lucknow was ready

On April 3, 2020, 45 students of Class 9 of Anand Nagar campus of City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow watched with varying degrees of restlessness and attention as their history teacher Amrita Singh held a 50 minute Zoom lesson to teach them about the Harappan civilization. The students were scattered all over the city but 45 of them managed to attend the class.

Elsewhere in the city, Anupama Sondhi of CMS, Gomti Nagar campus taught 33 students of Grade 9 about India’s constitution – a hot topic in India’s current milieu – over Google Classrooms. At the same ...