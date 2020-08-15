Covid-19 recoveries cross 1.8 mn, record 57,381 discharged in a day: Govt

The number of people in India who have recuperated from Covid-19 went past 1.8 million on Saturday with a record 57,381 patients discharged in 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, according to the data.

India's 'test, track and treat' strategy has achieved another peak with 8,68,679 Covid-19 tests done in a 24 hours taking the cumulative tests done till Friday to more than 28.5 million, the ministry said.

Twelve states and union territories have reported their recovery rates above the national average. In 30 states and UTs the Covid-19 recovery rate is more than 50 per cent, it highlighted.

has the highest recovery rate of 89.87 per cent followed by at 81.62 per cent, Gujarat 77.53 per cent, 74.70 per cent, West Bengal 73.25 per cent, Rajasthan 72.84 per cent, 72.72 per cent and 71.98 per cent.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total number of recoveries have surged to 1,808,936.

"The gap between the number of recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases has increased and crossed 1.1 million (1,140,716 today). This is a result of coordinated efforts of the Centre, state and UTs which has led to a continuous increase in average daily recoveries," the ministry said.

There are 668,220 active Covid-19 cases, the actual caseload of the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total cases. They are under active medical supervision, the said.

Focus on effective treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating Covid-19 patients have in tandem resulted in seamless efficient patient management, it said.

"This has ensured that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94 per cent," the ministry said.

Graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network is being continuously strengthened which now consists of 1,465 labs of which 968 are in the government sector and 497 private.

India's Covid-19 tally reached 2,526,192 on Saturday with a spike of 65,002 cases, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated on Saturday 8 am showed.