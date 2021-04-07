US still in life and death race against coronavirus: US President Joe Biden

The United States is still in a "life-and-death race" against coronavirus, President said as his administration raced through a record 150 million vaccine shots in just 75 days.

The new record is against his initial target of 100 million shots in 100 days. Biden has now set the goal of getting 200 million vaccines to his fellow countrymen in the first 100 days of his administration.

"But let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We're still in a life-and-death race against this virus. Until we get more people vaccinated, we need everyone to wash their hands, socially distance, and mask up in a recommended mask from the CDC," Biden said at a vaccination site in a Virginia sub urb of Washington DC.

"Think about it this way: Better times are ahead. And, as I've said before, we can have a safe, happy fourth of July with your family and friends, in small groups in your backyard. The real question is: How much death, disease, and misery are we going to see between now and then?" he asked.

The number of new cases are going up and hospitalisation too has increased, Biden rued.

A record 554,064 Americans have lost their lives so far in the pandemic.

"That's lives that have been lost. What we do now is going to determine how many people we'll save or lose in the month of April and May and June before we get to July 4th," Biden said.

"So, please, until we're further along in this accelerating, successful, but still growing vaccination effort, please wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask, as recommended by the CDC. Get vaccinated when it's your turn," he said and urged the American people to do their job.

Biden said beginning April 19, every adult in every state, every adult in this country is eligible to get in line to get a COVID vaccination.

Participating in a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination site, he met an Indian-American immigrant, Savia Khan. When asked by the president, she said she is from India. "Been to India, a number of times," Biden said.

"I raised my three kids here. Two--one is graduate, one is about to graduate, one is in 11th grade," Savia said. "I am proud to be part of America," she added.

"You are America. America is a nation of immigrants, that's who we are. And by the way, the vice president's mother was from India," Biden added.

