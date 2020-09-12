Covid-19: Strict lockdown enforced in West Bengal, more than 3000 arrested

Normal life was hit in on Friday in the complete lockown which was strictly enforced to break the chain of COVID-19 with the police cracking down heavily on violators leading to the arrest of more than 3400 people.

A total of 3429 people were arrested, including 594 in the city alone, for violating the guidelines and safety precautions. Instances of violation were reported from other parts of the state.

The complete is part of the state government's plan to implement shutdowns every week since July 23 to break the chain of the infection.

Overnight rain that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the eastern metropolis and most other places in south Bengal.

All public transport services, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, remained closed as the restrictions were strictly enforced.

Flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended following a request by the state government to the civil aviation ministry.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps were also allowed to stay open as on other days.

Police patrolled all major traffic intersections in the metropolis to keep a check on people coming out on the streets without any valid reason.

Barricades were put up in various parts of the state, officials said.

In the city special police teams were seen patrolling various areas, especially containment zones.

In several places, the police were seen punishing Lockdown violators by making them do squats and frog jumps.

"Across around 2835 people were arrested. Overall the situation is peaceful," a senior official of police said.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the state are closed since late March when the first phase of the nation-wide lockdown started.

This is the second complete lockdown in the state this month. The first was on September 7.

West Bengal has registered 1, 96,332 COVID-19 cases, including 3,828 fatalities, till Friday, health department officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)