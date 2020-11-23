Covid-19 threat far from over, be alert to control pandemic: UP CM

-
The threat of COVID-19 is far from ending and people have to remain alert to control the pandemic until a vaccine is developed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.
"The threat of COVID-19 is far from ending. Our scientists are making great efforts towards developing a vaccine, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, we will have to be alert until the vaccine is developed and is given to every person," Adityanath said after inaugurating an Apheresis facility here for the treatment of COVID-19 and dengue patients.
Commenting on the state's efforts in the fight against COVID-19, he said when testing began in Uttar Pradesh, only 72 tests could be conducted in a day, whereas 1.45 lakh tests were conducted in the state on Sunday alone.
"We have been struggling with a pandemic for eight months now. I am happy that our team in Uttar Pradesh has turned these challenges rising out of the pandemic into opportunities through their hard work," Adityanath said.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 23,806 active COVID-19 cases, while it has witnessed 7,559 deaths due to the infections. As many as 4,95,415 people have recovered from the disease.
