Covid-19 update: India donates 1.8 mn N95 masks to Philadelphia city in US

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Here's why N95 masks with respirators are not recommended
The mask: Protective gear against Covid that doubles up as a style quotient
AEPC hails move to allow N95 mask exports, says will fetch Rs 1,000 cr a yr
Experts reveal the best homemade masks for containing Covid-19 spread
No shortage of PPE, ventilators in dedicated Covid-19 fatalities: Govt
-
India has donated 1.8 million N95 masks to Philadelphia, the largest city in the US state of Pennsylvania, to help in its fight against COVID-19, setting another example of a robust Indo-US partnership in the health sector.
The move comes after the Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, made a request to India for supply of masks to be used by the city's frontline workers.
"Philadelphia receives 1.8 million N95 masks from India to aid their fight against COVID-19," India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, tweeted on Friday.
"Another example of the robust India-US reliable partnership in the health sector!" he added.
On October 5, at the request of the city mayor, 1.8 million N95 masks were delivered to Philadelphia for use of frontline workers.
Philadelphia is the sixth-most populous US city.
The move is also an indication of India's capabilities in manufacturing Personal protective equipment (PPE) not only for domestic use, but also exports, officials said.
India had also supplied hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug which is seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, to the US at the request of President Donald Trump.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU